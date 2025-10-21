Bus service to divert due to emergency roadworks in Heptonstall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:26 BST
A walk around Hebden Bridge
Emergency roadworks have meant a road in Heptonstall has closed.

Towngate is expected to be closed until Friday (October 24).

Most Popular

During the works buses will be diverted and unable to serve some stops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Metro shared details of the timetable changes: “Service 596 is diverting as follows:

Emergency roadworks have meant a road in Heptonstall has closedplaceholder image
Emergency roadworks have meant a road in Heptonstall has closed

“Services serving Blackshaw Head will divert via Lee Wood Road and will not serve Heptonstall.

“Services that terminate at Smithy Lane/Edge Lane will operate their normal route to Hepton Drive, Heptonstall and terminate their service there.”

Related topics:MetroTowngate
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice