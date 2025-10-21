Bus service to divert due to emergency roadworks in Heptonstall
Emergency roadworks have meant a road in Heptonstall has closed.
Towngate is expected to be closed until Friday (October 24).
During the works buses will be diverted and unable to serve some stops.
Metro shared details of the timetable changes: “Service 596 is diverting as follows:
“Services serving Blackshaw Head will divert via Lee Wood Road and will not serve Heptonstall.
“Services that terminate at Smithy Lane/Edge Lane will operate their normal route to Hepton Drive, Heptonstall and terminate their service there.”