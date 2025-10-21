Bus service to divert due to emergency roadworks in Heptonstall

Emergency roadworks have meant a road in Heptonstall has closed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towngate is expected to be closed until Friday (October 24).

During the works buses will be diverted and unable to serve some stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metro shared details of the timetable changes: “Service 596 is diverting as follows:

Emergency roadworks have meant a road in Heptonstall has closed

“Services serving Blackshaw Head will divert via Lee Wood Road and will not serve Heptonstall.

“Services that terminate at Smithy Lane/Edge Lane will operate their normal route to Hepton Drive, Heptonstall and terminate their service there.”