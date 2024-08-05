Bus companies should be urged to keep services accessible in all areas of Halifax for vulnerable residents, says a councillor.

Coun Kelly Thornham (Lab, Town) raised the issue saying First Bus re-routed its Siddal service, removing stops at the top end of town, earlier in the year and it now operates just from the new bus station.

She said the move was causing a problem for many residents, including pensioners and people struggling with their mobility.

This was not the only service First have changed to by-pass the top end of town although town centre roadworks did not yet affect the routes in any way, she said.

Councillor Kelly Thornham

“While I understand this council has limited power to influence commercial bus companies could you give reassurance that all areas will remain accessible throughout the works – and assure us there is a plan for all areas to be served by public transport after the work is complete?

“Can I ask the council works with WYCA to encourage bus companies to ensure all areas of our town centre remain accessible and are reliable?

“And on behalf of residents of my ward, can I suggest the council urges First Bus to reconsider the decision to re-route the Siddal bus?” said Coun Thornham.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said the council’s business liaison officers and the construction company held regular meetings with WYCA and bus operators about the roadworks.

When access to any area was not possible, a shuttle bus was in operation, she said.

“The final scheme has been designed to allow buses to circulate around the expanded pedestrian area, with convenient stops provided on all sides of the town centre.

“We are acutely aware of the recent re-routing of certain services directly into the new bus station.

"First says due to a combination of pressures including ongoing delays and longer routes required to circulate around the town centre, resulting in unreliable services, it has led to a choice of either reducing or withdrawing services or curtailing their routes.

“While under the currently regulated bus system it may not be possible to encourage the bus operators to restore previous routes around the town centre, the council is forming a view on the network we wish to see under the proposed bus franchising agreement."