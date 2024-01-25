Buses in West Yorkshire: Halifax buses through Siddal, Norton Tower and Shelf to be hit by First timetable changes and route revisions
Several services run by First will see an enhanced frequency thanks to a funding boost from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) – but there are others that will be reduced.
Most of the changes are due to be implemented from Sunday, February 18.
The 541 and 542 services will no longer go to Siddal, which will now be served by a 543 service running to and from Halifax Bus Station.
The 541 and 542 services will now run between Halifax and Norton Tower only, starting and ending in Halifax Bus Station.
The 6.50am Norton Tower to Halifax service will be withdrawn. The 18.22pm Halifax to Norton Tower service, as well as the 19.55pm Norton Tower to Halifax service will be served by the 542 instead of the 541.
The 576 (Halifax-Queensbury-Bradford) service will see a slight reduction in morning services, and a reduced frequency on Sundays and in late evenings (changing from half hourly to hourly).
The new 501 service, funded by the WYCA, will be enhanced to every 15 minutes, Monday to Saturday, daytime and every half hour in the evenings and on Sunday daytimes.
It will be reduced, however, to hourly in late evenings.
The 501 will coordinate with a new X1 service to provide a link from Halifax to Calderdale Royal Hospital every seven to eight minutes.
The X1 will run at the same frequency as the revised 501 service, also seeing the same reduction of frequency – hourly – in late evenings.
These two services working together will replace the 503 service, which will be withdrawn.
The 508 service, running from Halifax through to Shelf, Odsal, Thornbury and Leeds, will be expanded to start earlier and finish later. Its late evening frequency, however, will be reduced from once hourly to one service every two hours.
WYCA will fund the increased combined frequency of the 548 and 549 services from 20 minutes to 15 minutes. The proposed launch date for this change to come into effect is February 24.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “I’m delighted that these new and improved services will be hitting our streets next month – connecting communities, reducing reliance on cars and getting people where they need to go.”