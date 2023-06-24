Calderdale Council planning officers have approved plans submitted by First Bus including chargers for its garage at Halifax Road, Millwood, Todmorden.

In all, the company says 16 buses will be able to be charged up at the site as part of company proposals to switch to climate-friendly vehicles.

There will also be space to charge up electric cars.

The Firs Bus depot in Todmorden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this is unlikely to happen all at once, according to a supporting statement compiled by Janus Architecture and submitted with the application.

“Works will be carried out over a number of years depending on demand so there will be a mixture of electric and diesel buses on site for the foreseeable future so the overall number of buses on the site is not envisaged to decrease,” it says.

The charging points for cars will predominantly be for First Bus staff – but “they will be open for public use and will be able to be bookable via an App such as Zap Map or similar,” says the statement.

It also says: “The proposal is also to provide the required infrastructure to charge a full fleet of electric buses on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For this to be possible, the client will require a new power supply to the site – greater than the one currently provided.”

The planning approval will allow the company to undertake electrification works including GRP housings to protect equipment from the weather, chargers and associated works.

Providing the power will require a distribution network operators ring main unit to be located on site and transformers and feeder panels will then be needed to convert that incoming power so that it can be used by the bus and car chargers which will be located around the site.

Previously ,councillors have expressed the hope Calderdale will not miss out on newer, more climate-friendly electric buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals would indicate it is the company’s intention is that they are coming at some point.