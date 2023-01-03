Calderdale bus passengers can now travel for £2 on Transdev network until the end of March

The maximum single fare for any Transdev one-way bus journey has now been cut to just £2 - including the marathon 84-mile journey from Leeds to Whitby, voted Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll of bus users, which will now be 87 per cent cheaper.

Every day from now until the end of March, the bargain £2 single fare is instantly available anytime, anywhere and on any day from bus drivers using cash or contactless payment, and on the bus operator’s free-to-download Transdev Go mobile app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The promotion will deliver huge savings for customers making journeys across the Transdev network.

As the cost of living crisis continues, thousands of customers travelling on Yorkshire bus firm Transdev’s entire network can travel for up to 87 per cent less as a Government-funded Help for Household scheme begins this week

Fares for journeys wholly within West Yorkshire, which have already been reduced to £2 with support from Mayor Tracy Brabin, will continue to be available as normal.

Buses Minister Richard Holden MP said: “Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys. So, we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters and help get people back on the bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad