Calderdale’s ruling Labour group has received criticism for a motion previously approved to build on work by Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, to secure long term improvements to the borough’s bus services.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) says service reductions are what have been seen so far.

The Labour motion, he said, had resolved to “to fight for a decent bus network in Calderdale at every opportunity".

“Therefore, I am very disappointed to hear that Labour’s West Yorkshire mayor has recently reduced bus services, with Shelf, Norton Tower and Siddal being most affected.

“Why did your group propose to fight for better bus services and then once again fall at the first hurdle?” he said in the questions-to-cabinet section of a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.

Cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said some things in Coun Kirton’s question needed correcting – “this is about lack of joined up policy and a proper platform to make this happen.”

He said: “Instead we’ve got a bun fight between private enterprise.”

Coun Patient said he shared his disappointment in services which had been affected but the decisions were not within the mayor’s control, nor was the council consulted.

“The decision to revise services was a commercial decision taken by the operator, working under current licensing agreement – so let’s place the blame where the blame lies,” he said.

Coun Patient said the mayor was set to rule on reform – refranchising – of West Yorkshire’s bus services in March following a period of consultation, and intimated it was something he supported.

“The proposal for bus reform does look to replace the current system and provide a bus network that is fully responsive to the needs of the people of West Yorkshire,” he said.