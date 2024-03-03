Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fed-up Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) told a meeting of the full Calderdale Council: “I’m going to start directing them all here to put in a claim for new tyres.”

Coun Bellenger said when he last raised the issue at November’s meeting of the full council, the Government were releasing some money for pothole and road repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue was brought up so many times by residents, with some potholes categorised as quite dangerous.

Coun Paul Bellenger wants to know what is being done to tackle Calderdale's potholes

“I’d like to know whereabouts we actually are with making improvements to our roads throughout Calderdale because again we saw many people complaining, having to take their cars in for repairs and tyre repairs.

“Please, somebody, explain where we’re at?” he said.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said scrutiny councillors had recently received a presentation on how the issues were tackled with resources available and she would make sure he was sent a copy.

“We went through, and in some detail, prioritisation, policies relating to the different categories of potholes,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can assure you we do have a rigorous process, a rigorous policy, of trying to deal with an emergency with damage to roads,” she said.

Recently, damage to a road in Halifax’s Shibden Valley caused by a falling tree had been made safe in 24 hours and repaired within a week, said Coun Lynn.