Calderdale Council has spent £16,000 on cycle lanes in last three years

Around £16,000 has been spent by Calderdale Council, at least in part, on cycle lanes over the last three years.

In 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, the cash mainly involved one of Calderdale Council’s corridor improvement programme schemes – with other works soon in progress.

A Freedom of Information request for a breakdown of spending on projects which have included the creation of, or extension to existing provision, of cycle lanes within the council area, showed the figures.

The request asked specifically for the amounts spent exclusively on cycle lanes and the proportion of the total project costs spent on cycle lanes where they were an element included in a larger project such as road refurbishment.

The controversial cycleway stretch at King Cross, Halifax

The council responded that the A58 Corridor Improvement Programme has introduced cycle lanes at Bolton Brow (Rochdale Road – a mandatory cycle lane) and at King Cross – a small section on the high street and an area between York Street and Arden Road (this is shared use, ie with pedestrians).

The exact costs of cycle lanes as part of projects are not held, as the amount spent is not broken down to that level, said the council but it has given figures as a guide.

A sum of £5,164 was spent on the King Cross lining works in 2022-23, and £10,716.39 on lining works for the A58 Corridor Improvement Programme on Rochdale Road in 2023-24.

“However, both of these sums are in respect of all road markings, not just cycle lanes,” said the council.

In terms of new cycle lane provision, the only new facilities have been installed through the corridor improvement programme on the A58 as described, said the council.

It ran into some ridicule with design issues blamed after a two-way 30 metre stretch at King Cross was initially created with a lamp post and a pedestrian crossing column obstructing the bike lane in both directions.

Upcoming A629 works will feature some short sections of segregated infrastructure on the new bridge structure and the extension of the Elland Wood Bottom Promenade, says the council.

Other cycle schemes which are planned include a controversial one which forms part of Todmorden Town Deal. Proposals for cycleway stretches in North Halifax have also met some opposition.