Plans for a massive revamp of Halifax town centre have raised concerns about routes and a lack of free parking.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council has revealed what residents and businesses said about the plans to transform the town centre during a consultation earlier this year.

It has also tried to reassure people and clear up any misconceptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals include pedestrianising Market Street and part of Northgate, create a new public space outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library, moving the main traffic route east of the former Hughes Corporation building towards Bank Bottom, and introducing new bus stops at Southgate, Ward's End, Union Street, Church Street, Alfred Street East and Horton Street.

Halifax town centre is set to be transformed

Taxi provision would be moved from the middle of Market Street further south, with more added on Albion Street, and parking would be removed on Horton Street in a bid to allow freer flowing bus movements.

Some of those who responded to the consultation were concerned about a lack of free parking, while others had concerns about the focus on walking and public transport, and a perceived reduction in car traffic having a negative impact on business.

Calderdale Council has said: “The council has taken on board all the feedback relating to specific sites for parking. Further reassurances will be provided where there were common misconceptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The scheme has been designed to ensure more people can come into Halifax town centre, more easily, and the council will continue to share the designs as they develop.”

A new public space could be created outside Halifax Central Library

New route plans were also a concern, with some saying they would have to drive around the town rather than take a more direct route.

There was a concern that Bailey Hall Road may experience more traffic and about changes in direction of traffic flow at Powell Street.

There was also a concern raised about roads being closed off to vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council said: “The council has shared and will continue to share details of the routes vehicles will be able to take around the town once the project is complete.

The council says it will reveal more updates as the project progresses

"The general principle of Halifax’s ‘zones and loops’ traffic system remains the same.”

There was a request for clarity on the number of taxi spaces to be included in the proposals for Market Street. The council says it has provided this and “discussions are continuing with taxi companies to provide the most appropriate locations for ranks”.

Calderdale Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for Halifax master planning and regeneration, Councillor Tim Swift, said: “This is an exciting time for Halifax, with widespread regeneration plans for town centre buildings, facilities and transport links - many of which are already completed or well underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The A629 Phase 2 Halifax town centre project looks at how we travel around the town, with plans for improved connectivity and welcoming spaces.

“It’s so important that we hear from local people, as this allows us to address any concerns and develop plans with detail from those who know the area best.”