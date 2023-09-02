The plans – which would see the offices at Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden closed – are the “wrong approach” says council leader Jane Scullion.

The council has said it has “serious concerns” about the Rail Delivery Group proposals.

Under the plans, ticket office staff would be replaced by “journey makers” to help passengers on platforms – but the working hours of these staff would be significantly less than the current opening hours of the ticket offices.

Leader of Calderdale Council Jane Scullion

Calderdale Council has raised concerns around a number of issues, including public safety and security and equality issues, such as the impact the proposals would have on elderly and disabled rail users.

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said as a local authority, Calderdale was extremely concerned about the potential impacts.

“We’ve strongly objected to the proposals, which would affect all of Calderdale’s staffed stations,” she said.

“While we appreciate that arrangements need to develop over time, we believe that the current proposals are based more on cost savings than an aim to improve customer service and this is the wrong approach.

“We are particularly concerned that the changes will disproportionately affect vulnerable or elderly residents who may need extra assistance and could face difficulties using digital methods to purchase tickets.

“The limited availability and working hours of proposed journey makers may make it very difficult for older people or those with disabilities to be confident that they can travel by train independently.”

Coun Scillion said the presence of station staff is also important for safety and security reasons as it acts as a deterrent for any anti-social behaviour and provides reassurance for personal safety.

“Under the proposals, staff will be based at the station for fewer hours and mostly at busier times of day when people are less likely to feel worried about their personal safety,” she said.

At a time of climate emergency, everyone should be doing all they could to encourage people out of their cars and making public transport an attractive and viable alternative, she added.