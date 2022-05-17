Calderdale cycling projects to receive share of £10m of Government funding

The Government’s new executive agency Active Travel England, led by Chris Boardman, will oversee the delivery of 134schemes in Yorkshire, backed by £161 million, which include new footways, cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings across 46 local authorities outside London.

The projects will create new routes and improve existing ones, making it easier for people to choose active and green ways of getting around.

A New active travel neighbourhood will be created in Calderdale with segregated cycle lanes on busier roads, local improvements and some roads closed to motor traffic.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new scheme will look to get people on their bikes and more be more active

In addition to the £161 million for the 134 local authority schemes, 19 authorities - including in Hull, Sheffield and West Yorkshire - will also receive a share of £1.5 million for “mini-Holland” feasibility studies, to assess how the areas could be as pedestrian and cycle-friendly as their Dutch city equivalents.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “This multi-million-pound investment will ensure people right across the country can access cheap, healthy and zero-emission travel.

“Active Travel England will be working hard to create a new golden age of walking and cycling, enabling everyone to reap the benefits of a more active lifestyle, creating streets where children can play, and making nicer places to live.”

The Government has also confirmed it will inject £35m to improving the quality, safety and accessibility of the National Cycle Network, a UK-wide network of paths and routes for walking, cycling or wheeling managed by the independent charity Sustrans. The new funding will see 44 off-road-sections of the Network upgraded to ensure they endure for years to come.

Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman said: “This is all about enabling people to leave their cars at home and enjoy local journeys on foot or by bike. Active Travel England is going to make sure high-quality spaces for cycling, wheeling and walking are delivered across all parts of England, creating better streets, a happier school run and healthier, more pleasant journeys to work and the shops.”