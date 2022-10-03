Calderdale drivers will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays for Calderdale drivers – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• M606, from 9pm October 3 to 4am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

M62 West, smart motorway

• M62, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for barrier maintenance.

• M62, from 8.30pm October 13 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, jct 22 exit slip road closure due to drainage works.

• M62, from 8.30pm October 14 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, jct 22 entry slip road closure due to drainage works.

