Calderdale gritters to take to the streets after yellow weather warning issued

The cold snap is set to hit Calderdale with the Council's gritters ready to take to the streets after a yellow weather warning was issued.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice to Yorkshire, as conditions are set to become icy tonight.

This warning is in place from 10pm tonight to 11am tomorrow morning (Jan 17) and covers East Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

The Met Office said: “Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and and Wales.

“There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England. “With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

This week’s weather forecast

Today, Yorkshire is set to be “Brighter but colder into the afternoon, with isolated showers and perhaps some light snow on the Pennines. Windy at first, easing in west.”

“Cold overnight with a widespread frost and icy patches. Further showers, some of these wintry, mainly over higher ground, but occasionally to lower levels. Windy, particularly towards the coast. Minimum temperature -2 °C.”

Thursday will be “Cold with wintry and occasionally heavy showers at first. Turning drier and brighter later but staying cold, any showers becoming restricted to the coast. Winds easing, but frosty again overnight.”

“Dry, cold and bright Friday. Bright but cold again Saturday, perhaps snow on western hills. Staying cold Sunday with rain and some hill snow later. Widespread overnight frosts.”