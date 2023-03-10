Calderdale level crossing will close to keep people safe as train traffic increases due to Transpennine route works

The footpath level crossing, which sits between Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve and Booth Royd Lane, usually provides people with a safe walking route across the Calder Valley railway line near Brighouse station.

But with major engineering work happening over 26 days near Stalybridge station in Greater Manchester, more trains than usual will travel through the level crossing, using the Calder Valley line as a diversion to keep passengers moving between Manchester, Huddersfield and Leeds.

To eliminate the risk of more, unpredictable trains, Network Rail is applying an emergency temporary closure until the work is complete and trains return to normal levels on Wednesday 5 April.

Brickyard level crossing

Working with the British Transport Police, safety experts have visited schools in the area to raise awareness of the increased risk, and trained volunteers have been posted on the approach to the crossing to engage with walkers and the community.

Vicki Beadle, Operations Risk Advisor for Network Rail said: “You can never predict when the next train is coming through a level crossing, and this is even more crucial when trains are temporarily using a different route.

“We need to keep the community safe, so for this short period whilst more trains than usual are passing through, the level crossing will be closed.