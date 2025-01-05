Calderdale mobile speed camera locations in January: Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2022, 12:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 09:49 GMT
Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale in the month of January.

Pictures are from Google Street View.

Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

2. Boothtown Road

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane Photo: Google Street View

A6025 Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane

3. Elland Road

A6025 Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane Photo: Google Street View

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

4. Bradford Road

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive Photo: Google Street View

