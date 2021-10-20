Calderdale passengers encouraged to travel by train as part of ‘Go Green' campaign

The ‘Go Green By Train’ campaign highlights the fact that greener transport choices are a fundamental part of the solution to the climate emergency and follows a survey of 1,000 16-24 year olds in which 94 per cent of them said they had a station near enough for them to use, but 67 per cent admitted there were factors getting in the way of them using trains.

To launch the campaign earlier this week, members of the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership met with Calderdale councillor Scott Patient and pupils from Scout Road Academy this week to unveil new artwork from the students.

Calderdale passengers encouraged to travel by train as part of ‘Go Green' campaign

The area has seen environmental impact first-hand as it has been severely affected by flooding, expecially over the past few years.

“Historically it seems that climate change has been around a while, but now it’s here, in our own back yards,” said Geoff and Sue Mitchell, chair and secretary of the Mytholmroyd Station Partnership.

“Wild fire, tsunami,heat waves, flooding here in the Calder Valley Mytholmroyd in particular seem to suggest an ‘end of the world scenario’.

“Something need to be done. Track, Train and People share a responsibility.

“‘Go Green - Go Train!’ is.a good start. First class in fact, somebody takes the strain while you relax, chat, watch the scenery, no parking problems.

“A good way to start your day, and good forthe environment!”

Coun Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “Although eco-friendly cars are becoming more widely available, train travel is by far the best way to reduce your carbon footprint. 71 per cent of transport emissions come from road vehicles.

“Individuals travelling alone in a car release a huge amount of CO2 compared to those who take the train.