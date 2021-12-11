Calderdale passengers urged to check train timetables as changes begin

Rail passengers are being advised to check before they travel as there may be changes to their usual journeys and departure times.

Northern, along with the whole of the UK rail industry, has been planning the timetable change for several months and there will be amendments at stations across Cumbria, Derbyshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Humberside, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Merseyside, the North East and North, South and West Yorkshire.

Northern has said the timetable change will provide customers with more journey options and establish additional reliability in the train schedule.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train timetable changes start on Sunday

Due to the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus, customers are also advised that there may be some staffing and resource issues and that some services may occasionally be subject to short term alterations and amendments.

Customers are also reminded that Government rules say that customers must wear a face covering while travelling on trains and at stations, unless exempt.

A Northern spokesperson said: “Our rail timetable changes on Sunday 12 December and our message to customers is very clear, please check the details of your journey before you travel as there may be amendments and alterations.

“We have worked extremely hard to plan the timetable and where possible we will be providing more services across the network.