Calderdale planning applications: Halifax Railway Station toilets set to get a revamp to make them better for disabled people
Improved toilets could be on the way at Halifax’s train staiton, making them more accessible for disabled people.
Northern Trains Ltd is seeking listed building consent to refurbish the accessible toilet at the Grade II listed station.
Supporting documents compiled by AHR Building Consultancy Ltd (AHR) with the application to Calderdale Council say the rationale behind the improvements is to make them better suited to meet the specific requirements of people with disabilities.
Specific design considerations differentiate them from standard facilitates.
These include features such as an intercom, grab railing for support, lower sinks, counters and adequate manoeuvring space, and accessible signage.
The design process involved developing several initial design proposals which have been refined in conjunction with the station manager to provide a proposal that provides a safe and user-friendly system for customers, and reflects the listed building status of the station, say the supporting papers.
AHR says it has undertaken previous works at several listed stations.