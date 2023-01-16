Calderdale road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next few weeks

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 9pm January 3 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

M62 West, smart motorway

• M62, from 7pm January 10 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24, Lane closures for abnormal load movements.

• M606, from 8pm January 9 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25, carriageway closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M606, from 9pm January 4 2023 to 6am December 30 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 22, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm December 5 2022 to 6am December 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and junction 22 to junction 26, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 9pm January 16 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, slip road closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair.

• M62, from 5am January 21 to 11am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 9pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway repair.

• M62, from 9pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for carriageway repair.

