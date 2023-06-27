Calderdale road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 9pm June 8 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 24, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via local authority network.

Roadworks in Calderdale

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M606, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 21, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• M62, from 8pm June 29 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm June 30 to 5am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion route via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 22, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 25, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closures for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62, from 8pm July 10 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.