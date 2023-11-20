Calderdale road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm September 18 2023 to 6am January 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for structure works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road closures and Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm November 20 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M62, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road closures and Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25 to junction 26, slip road closures and Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways.

• A58, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, slip road closures and Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 9pm December 1 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for structure maintenance.