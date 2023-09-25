Calderdale road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62.

• M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures structure works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M62, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.