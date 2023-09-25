News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Calderdale's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

37 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2002 a...
M62, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures structure works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M62, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

