Calderdale road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23, slip road closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via highways England network and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.