Calderdale road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M606, from 9pm April 25 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 25, slip road closures and lane closures for survey works, diversion route in place via national highways network and local authority network.

M62

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M606, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closures for technology works.