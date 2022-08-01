Calderdale road closures: four routes for motorists to avoid this week

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 22, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

M62

• M62, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• M62, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 24, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for inspections.