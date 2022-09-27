Calderdale road closures: just one M62 lane closure for motorists to avoid this week
Calderdale's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 6:00 am
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• M62, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for survey works.