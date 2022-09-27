But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for survey works.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

