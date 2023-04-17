News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale road closures: Three M62 closures for motorists to avoid this week

Calderdale's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M62, from 8pm February 13 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for barrier works.

M62 West, smart motorwayM62 West, smart motorway
• M62, from 9pm December 5 2022 to 6am December 31 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and junction 22 to junction 26, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M606, from 9pm January 4 2023 to 6am December 31 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 22, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:M62Calderdale