Calderdale road to be closed and diversions in place for 18 days for maintenance

Elland Road/Ripponden New Bank in Ripponden will be closed

Calderdale Council is carrying out work on the B6113 from Bridge End to the junction with Stainland Road, just above The Fleece Countryside Inn.

The work is due to start on Monday January 10 2022 and involves the planning and resurfacing of the carriageway surface. The work is due to be complete by Friday January 28.

The Council said to ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, it will be necessary to close the road to traffic from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, for the duration of the works.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: "This important work will improve the road surface and prolong the life of this well used road.

“We understand that work like this can be disruptive, but we’ve been able to limit the hours of work to between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, to reduce the impact on residents and businesses in the area as much as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this closure causes, but we hope the benefits of the improvements will outweigh this short-term disruption.”

Residents and businesses along the closure route have been informed and access for those living or working on the road will be maintained where possible in one direction or the other, however there will be no through route.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Diversions will be in place, with traffic diverted via Sowerby Bridge and Greetland.