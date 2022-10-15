Resurfacing work is beginning on Monday, October 24 on Halifax Road and Burnley Road in Todmorden town centre.

Traffic lights will be in place throughout the week during the day and an overnight road closure will be in place on Halifax Road, outside Lidl, from 11pm on Wednesday, October 26 until 6.30am on Thursday, 27.

The works on Burnley Road will be completed under traffic management.

Roadworks are planned

Calderdale Council says diversions will be in place throughout the closure period but these will be “lengthy” so motorists travelling at these times are advised to plan alternative routes or allow extra time for their journey.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

The work is part of a project which the council says is aimed at addressing long-standing issues with congestion, especially at peak times, and improving facilities for pedestrians and cyclists on and around some of the busiest routes in the borough.

Work started earlier this year in the Todmorden area to improve pedestrian facilities, junctions, paving and bus stop facilities. A new puffin crossing has also been installed on Halifax Road.

These improvements are part of the Corridor Improvement Programme which will eventually stretch from Todmorden all the way to Skircoat Moor along the A646/A6033.

A further programme of work is also scheduled along the A58/A672 from Junction 22 of the M62 to King Cross in Halifax.

The next steps in this programme will involve the demolition of the former Sowerby Bridge Market.

As reported by the Courier, this is due to start on Monday (October 17) and should take around three weeks to complete.

During these works, the market and a working space behind will be cordoned off.

The nearby car park and public toilets will still be accessible but there will be no public access from the car park through the market site and onto Wharf Street while the works are in progress.

Notices will be on site and surrounding businesses have been informed.

Once demolition works are complete, the council says the space will be transformed into a “welcoming community space, which in future can be used for events”.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Councillor Sarah Courtney, said: “The routes which are being improved as part of the Corridor Improvement Programme are busy and suffer from congestion, particularly at peak times.

"Once complete, the programme will transform travel and bring a number of benefits for those living, working or travelling along these roads.

“Work is progressing well, particularly in Todmorden where improvements can already be seen around the town, enhancing the heritage aspects of this area and improving road junctions and pedestrian facilities.

“As further work takes place, both in Todmorden and to demolish the former Sowerby Bridge market, we’re doing all we can to minimise disruption as much as possible.

