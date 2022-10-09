Midgley Road will be closed from November 7 to December 9, preventing access from the road onto Towngate and Height Road.

Warning signs will be displayed a week before the work starts.

The closure is part of a 23-week gas main replacement in Mytholmroyd which started in July.

The road will be shut

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) says the ageing main has undergone several recent emergency repairs so has now been prioritised for urgent replacement.

The metal pipework is being replaced by more durable plastic pipes.

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access customer properties to complete the project.

Chris Green, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Mytholmroyd.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the work, contact Northern Gas Network’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email [email protected]