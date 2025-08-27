Calderdale traffic: Drivers face long delays through Brighouse, Salterhebble and Wyke this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Aug 2025, 08:31 BST
Calderdale drivers are facing longer delays than usual this morning (Wednesday) on major commuting routes.

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

Most Popular

A629, Salterhebble – Drivers are facing a 13 minute delay. Slow traffic on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound from Elland Wood Bottom to A646 Dryclough Lane.

M62, Junction 26 – Drivers are facing a six minute delay. Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Traffic in Calderdale.placeholder image
Traffic in Calderdale.

A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a six minute delay. Slow traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Eastbound from M62 J25 (Brighouse) to A62 Cooper Bridge Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout).

A58, Wyke – Drivers are facing a nine minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Whitehall Road Eastbound from Rookes Lane to A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads).

Related topics:DriversBrighouseCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice