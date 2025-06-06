Calderdale traffic: Road blocked and traffic slow through Elland this afternoon

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:55 BST

A road in Elland is blocked following an incident this lunchtime (Friday).

Drivers are being diverted around Huddersfield Road near South Lane.

There are reports of slow traffic around the area and that the road is also closed to pedestrians.

We will update this story when we have more details confirmed.

