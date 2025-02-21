Calderdale traffic: Traffic on major route in and out of Halifax after crash
There are delays on a busy route in and out of Halifax after a crash this afternoon (Friday).
There are reports of heavy traffic and a partially blocked route due to crash on A629 Salterhebble Hill Southbound at Rookery Lane.
The crash is thought to have happened just after 1pm.
The AA is reporting that traffic slow in the area, with queues in both directions along the A629.
