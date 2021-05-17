Calderdale train passengers urged to plan carefully after timetable changes

From today new train schedules will be in place across much of the Northern network.

The train operator says the timetables are designed to provide more services on more key routes as the network continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “As more people return to workplaces and more leisure journeys are made, it is important that everyone takes note of the new train times and plans travel carefully.

Halifax train station

“And, of course, anyone travelling by train still needs to be conscious of coronavirus and continue following advice on how to keep themselves, and others, as safe as possible.

“Through enhanced cleaning and an increase in services, we are doing all we can to allow our customers to travel with confidence but, by following a few simple steps, passengers can also help themselves.”

Northern customers are also advised to:

Always wear a face covering when on a train or at a station (unless specific exemptions apply)

Regularly wash hands before and after travel and use hand sanitiser when on the network

Take all litter and rubbish of trains and use the bins provided

Be considerate of others

Respect our staff who are working to keep people on the move

Travel outside of peak hours where possible

Plan journeys carefully and be aware of the new train times

Mr jackson added: “We know these are challenging times and some people may be nervous about returning to the railway, particularly during busy periods. It is, therefore, vitally important that everyone plays their part in helping reduce potential transmission of coronavirus.

“Trains are likely to be busier than they have been in recent months, but we are ready to welcome people back to the railway and are bringing in additional services for many major towns and cities to give customers more journey choice and flexibility.