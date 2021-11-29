Calderdale travel disruption as car crashes and flips onto its roof
Emergency services are at the scene of a road crash where a car has flipped onto its roof.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 10:05 am
Updated
Monday, 29th November 2021, 10:06 am
The crash has happened at Cross Stone Road in Todmorden.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
Sgt Softly of Calderdale Police posted on Twitter: "Please retweet all emergency services are at an incident where a car is on its roof at Cross Stone Road, Todmorden. Please avoid and only travel carefully if you need to. Many houses without power still in Calderdale. Working tirelessly to help.