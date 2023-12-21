News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale village road shut and buses diverted after crash today

A road in a Calderdale village has been closed after a crash.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Dec 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 12:07 GMT
First has posted that its 613 and 614 bus services are having to divert because Cooper Lane in Shelf is shut between Reevy Road Est and Carr House Lane.

We will update this story with more details as we get them.

