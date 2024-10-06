Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale councillors are looking into what powers they can call on to regulate disruptive roadworks.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concillors have backed a Liberal Democrat request to see what it can deploy, in both legislative and persuasive terms, to smooth out utility company roadworks issues.

Lib Dem group leader Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said that while work to maintain and improve infrastructure that supplies gas, electricity, water and communications were essential, they could also be hugely disruptive to residents and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people in his ward contacted him about these issues, for example telecoms work in particular leaving “unsightly clutter” on the borough’s streets and telegraph poles being spaced just 10 feet apart.

Councillor Paul Bellenger asked: "Can we put our foot down?" over roadworks in Calderdale

“Although this council is not the instigator of infrastructure works, nor directly responsible for them, residents look to this council to support their concerns and to take action to lessen the impacts,” he said.

“Can we put our foot down?

“We need that control as an authority, to regulate what goes on, on our streets.”

Councillors agreed to ask officers to compile a report outlining to members what the authority’s options are.

This may be in law, or the “soft power” of persuasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said she sympathised with issues people faced.

Problems could often be compounded in Calderdale in areas like the narrow upper Calder Valley, where alternative routes were limited.

The council was bound by limitations, rules and regulations but she had asked for a strategic review of permits for works and traffic management, particularly how the council might challenge on the duration of works, she said.

Leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said the council needed to work on its persuasive techniques with utility providers too, although no-one wanted power cuts or burst water mains and works sometimes needed doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale’s roads often threw up all kinds of things when uncovered, she said.

“We must lobby very strongly the new Government about this,” she said.

Councillors want officers to have prepared the report setting out what the council might, or might not, be able to do within the next six months, they said.