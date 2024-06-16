Changes for Halifax bus passengers as bus stops will be suspended and routes may be diverted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax bus passengers could see changes to their journeys in and out of the town centre as roadworks are taking place.

Roadworks are currently taking place as part of the A629 western corridor improvement works, going around the west side of town from the south, past Victoria Theatre and Bull Green, and north towards Orange Street.

Routes are being changed around the town and welcoming gateways are being created for people as they enter and leave the town centre at Bull Green and Ward’s End.

Construction has started on new layouts for roads and junctions, designed to make walking, cycling and public transport routes easier and safer.

From today (June 16), some bus stops will be suspended, bus routes may be diverted.

Passengers may need to board and get off at a different stop to the one they may be used to for journeys into and out of Halifax.