Changes to bus services in Halifax and Calder Valley - Additional services and evening frequency reduced

Changes have been made to some bus services in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

537 Halifax • Elland • Stainland • Outlane • Huddersfield

On weekdays, the first journey towards Huddersfield will start from Elland at 6.17am, and an additional journey will operate from Halifax to Huddersfield at 6.33pm.

On Saturdays, the first journey towards Huddersfield will be extended to start from Elland at 7.48am. Some journeys will be retimed by around five to 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighouse Bus Station.

These changes do not affect evening and Sunday journeys operated by Team Pennine.

548 549 Halifax • Hipperholme • Brighouse • Rastrick • Cowcliffe • Huddersfield

Most journeys will be retimed by around five to 15 minutes, and some early morning and late evening journeys will be significantly retimed. The terminus of service 548 will be moved from Brighouse Bus Station to Rastrick Nunnery Lane.

579 Halifax • Sowerby Bridge • Sowerby

On school days, additional journeys will operate at school times replacing school service C14 which will be withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

T8 Todmorden • Harvelin Park • Mankinholes • Walsden Circular

An additional later Monday to Saturday trip at 10.13pm will be introduced

254 255 Leeds • Cleckheaton • Huddersfield / Halifax

Due to safety concerns, these services will be removed from Whitehall Road and rerouted via Wellington Street and Armley Gyratory.

363 X63 Huddersfield • Brighouse • Bradford

On weekdays and Saturdays, daytime frequency will be increased from approximately every 18 minutes to every 15 minutes, and several additional early morning journeys will operate, but the evening frequency will be reduced from half hourly to hourly.

Many journeys will be retimed by around five to 10 minutes.