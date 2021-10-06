Changes to more bus services as work steps up on new £17.7m Halifax station

Alongside new passenger facilities and better access to the town centre, plans for the new bus station include environmentally friendly features, such as measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points, bike parking and solar panels.

Overall, the scheme will deliver more green space with an extra 40 trees being planted as well as other environmental benefits.

Further demolition and work has commenced on site meaning disruption to more services. Construction work is expected to continue until summer 2023.

How the new Halifax bus station will look

Here are all the changes now in place:

20, 21 Rye Lane - Wards End stop 28, Market St stop 15, George St stop 25. (Service 20 will stop at the bus station after 1835 & Sundays).

343 Huddersfield - Commercial St stop 20.

501, 503 Huddersfield - Market Street stop 13, Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 21.

502 Keighley - Albion St stop 9, Market St stop 14.

510, 512 via Wheatley - King Edward St stop 7, Market Street stop 15.

510, 512 via Mount Tabor - King Edward St stop 7, Market Street stop 15, George St stop 25.

514 Wainstalls - Wards End stop 28, George St stop 25.

524 Wainstalls - Albion St stop 9, Market St stop 14.

526* Bradshaw - Albion St stop 9, Market St stop 14.

530 Fountainhead Village - Market St stop 15, Waterhouse St stop 17, George St stop 25.

531 Highroad Well - Market St stop 15, Waterhouse St stop 17, George St stop 25.

532 Washer Lane - Wards End stop 28, George St stop 25.

534 Northowram - Market St stop 14.

536*, 537* Huddersfield - Market St stop 16, Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 21.

539 Stainland - Market St stop 16, Waterhouse St stop 17, Commercial St stop 21.

541, 542 Siddal - Waterhouse Street, stop 17, Commercial St stop 19, Wards End stop 1, Prescott Street.

541, 542 Norton Tower - Market St stop 13, George St stop 25.

546 Warley - Wards End stop 28, Prescott Street.

561 Ripponden - Horton St stop 3, Horton St stop 5.

562* Ripponden - Horton St stop 3, Commercial St 20**.

563, 563A Brighouse - Horton St stop 3.

574* Booth/Midgley - Commercial St stop 19.

577* Sowerby - Commercial St stop 19.

579 Sowerby - Crown St stop 18, George Street stop 24.

590, 591, 592 Todmorden - Burnley/Rochdale - Crown St stop 18, George Street stop 23.

National Express Coach Services - Using the Coach lay-by on Charles Street by Woolshops Car Park

*Services 348, 526, 536, 537, 562, 574 and 577 will continue to operate from the bus station after 1900.

**For the trips that depart the bus station Mon-Fri at 1910 & 2015 only

The following bus routes will continue to operate from Halifax Bus Station during the works:

22 Claremount.

226 Norwood Green.

255 Leeds

348 Holmfirth

349 Asda (Brackenhall).

508 Leeds.

548, 549 Rastrick via Brighouse.

571 Bradford via Shelf.

576 Bradford via Queensbury.

586 Commons.

587 Rochdale.

681, 682 Bradford via Northowram

Schools Services.

After 1900 each day - 526, 536, 537, 562, 574 and 577 go from the Bus Station.