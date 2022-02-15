Changes to services at Halifax Bus Station as work progresses on new £17.7m scheme

Alongside improved passenger facilities and better access to the town centre, plans for the new station include environmentally friendly features, such as measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points, bike parking and solar panels, a living roof complete with plants, and a water storage tank to manage the flow of rainwater in a storm.

Overall, the scheme will deliver more green space as well as other environmental benefits.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In my manifesto, I committed to improving public transport, connecting more people with opportunities and helping tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Bus Station visual

“That is why I am pleased to see work progressing on the new bus station, which will benefit passengers in Halifax and beyond.

“We want buses to be the first choice for travel in West Yorkshire - not because you do not have a car, but because they are more affordable, convenient to use, and better for the environment."

From Sunday February 27, the station entrance, travel centre and bus stands are being relocated to the other side of the site, near the Sunday School Façade and Sainsbury’s on Winding Road.

Services 586 and 587, 226, 348 and 349 will also move to town centre bus stops from that date.

Most bus services will run from the town centre during the day with some evening services returning to the station from 7pm. A small number of services are remaining on site throughout.

Passengers are being asked to visit www.wymetro.com/halifaxbusstationworks or call 0113 245 7676 for travel information.

Posters detailing where to catch buses and how to find out more about the project will be displayed at the bus station, on buses, and on key buildings and bus stops across the town centre.

Staff will also initially be on hand at the bus station and on-street to help people and answer questions.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “It’s great to see work progressing on the impressive plans to improve Halifax bus station. This latest phase of construction will see work take place on the relocation of the bus station entrance, complementing wider plans to transform travel around the town centre.

“This project milestone will require the temporary relocation of services and we thank local people for their patience whilst works are taking place. Once complete, the bus station’s modern and environmentally-friendly features will not only improve the passenger experience but also support Council priorities to tackle the climate emergency and support our town centres.”

During this latest phase of works, which is expected to last until summer 2023, the cash and vending machines, as well as the photobooth, will be unavailable.

There will not be any public toilets at the bus station during this time. The nearest facilities are on Albion Street, next to the Borough Market’s southern entrance.

Construction work is expected to continue until summer 2023.