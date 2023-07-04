Closures on M62: Nine lane and carriageway closures that may impact Calderdale drivers over the next fortnight

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M606, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 21, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

M62 West, smart motorway

• M62, from 9pm June 8 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 24, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24 to junction 22, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 21 to junction 25, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm July 10 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 10pm July 12 to 5am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 25, carriageway closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 17 to 5am July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 24, slip road closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and national highways.

• M62, from 9pm July 17 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.