News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Combined Authority to launch public consultation on potential bus franchising throughout region

A full meeting of West Yorkshire Combined Authority gave the go-ahead for a regional-wide public consultation on bus franchising.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A wide range of people, including bus operators, organisations representing passengers and members of the public, will be asked for their views on the way buses should be run in West Yorkshire.

This follows months of detailed work resulted in an assessment, that has been independently audited, which concluded that bus franchising is the Combined Authority’s preferred option.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bus franchising would give the Combined Authority control over the routes, frequency, fares and overall standards of the region’s buses, and contract bus operators to run these on its behalf.

Most Popular
The announcement of the go ahead for a public consultation was said to be a "milestone on the bus reform journey".The announcement of the go ahead for a public consultation was said to be a "milestone on the bus reform journey".
The announcement of the go ahead for a public consultation was said to be a "milestone on the bus reform journey".

The original assessment compared leaving buses as they are now with two reform options — a new partnerships with bus operators, known as ‘enhanced partnership plus’, or a proposed franchising scheme.

Ultimately, franchising was chosen as the preffered system, with the assesment claiming it would offer “clear strategic benefits”.

Following the decision, it was decided that a public consultation was needed to hear other views on the proposed franchising scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Warburton, Executive Director of Transport, said: "This is a big step forward on our journey towards a better-connected West Yorkshire.

Buses provide a vital public service, but our analysis shows that the way they are run needs to change to achieve our ambitions for better buses.

"The consultation will give people and organisations from across West Yorkshire and beyond a chance to have their say on our proposals.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin is set to make a final decision on how the region's buses should be run in Spring 2024.

Related topics:West YorkshireTracy BrabinBuses