Cooper Bridge roundabout: Public consultation begins on new plans to tackle congestion on the A62

Kirklees Council has revealed revised plans to tackle congestion, long journey times and poor air quality on the A62 in the Cooper Bridge area.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following previous public consultations on the Cooper Bridge and Bradley Road improvement scheme in 2021, a spokesperson said the council has listened to feedback and used it to modify the plans, and now aims to present the scheme in two phases.

This consultation prioritises improvements at the Cooper Bridge roundabout, with three options being presented for public feedback. Each option open for discussion includes widening roads, new cycle lanes and improvements for pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans also take in to account what was raised previously around the impact on the local environment and public transport.

Cooper Bridge roundabout

Coun Moses Crook, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for transport and housing, said: “It’s important for us as a council to reflect on the conversations and issues raised in previous rounds of consultation, particularly around the environment and public transport. It’s essential that we use that information to deliver an improved scheme.

“The Cooper Bridge junction is a significant gateway into Kirklees and the wider region. Each of the proposals will ensure better connections to employment and leisure opportunities, encourage further investment and boost housing growth across West Yorkshire and beyond.

“I encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the latest round of consultation, especially locally from those who will be most affected by the scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation period for the revised plans begins today (Monday, October 28) and will run until Sunday, December 8. The plans are available to review and comment at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/cooperbridge

Anyone can take part in the consultation, which will be available online. The council is also hosting two drop-in events at Battyeford Sporting Club: one on Wednesday, November 13 from 9.30am until 4pm, and another on Tuesday, November 19 from 4pm until 8pm.

The scheme is part of a wider programme of road improvements across Kirklees and is funded through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund.

A spokesperson said the Transport Fund is targeted at enabling key development areas and will help to create about 20,000 new jobs and facilitate growth.