Could new Halifax bus station be built on Royal Mail delivery office

Halifax’s new bus station will not be built on the site of the town’s current Royal Mail delivery office, says a senior Calderdale councillor.

At this week’s meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Michael Bradley, a member of the public, asked Councillor Barry Collins if this was true.

“With regards to Halifax’s new bus station, does this involve the site of the Royal Mail Delivery Office?” said Mr Bradley

Coun Collins, Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “The formal answer is ‘no’.”

But he said he wanted to informally say it had come to his attention at a meeting with a member of Halifax Civic Trust.

“I am aware of some rumours floating round parts of Halifax,” he said.

“I want to say absolutely clearly that all the time I have been portfolio holder there has never been the remotest possibility in my mind of putting it on that site.”

As far as he was aware neither had officers involved in developing the scheme, part of ongoing plans for major changes to Halifax town centre, nor project partners the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

“I absolutely do not know where this has come from,” said Coun Collins (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden)

He told Mr Bradley he would be very obliged if he could use what influence he could to put the rumour to rest.

The Royal Mail sorting office in Gaol Lane is next to the site of the current Halifax Bus Station.