Council chiefs insist Halifax rail station gateway project is on track

The proposals for the new station include a new two-storey station building, a new footbridge to improve access to the station, improved customer waiting and refreshment areas, walking and cycling facilities, better connections to Halifax town centre and preservation of heritage features.

Over £30 million of funding through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund and the Transforming Cities Fund is being invested in the new rail station for Halifax, as part of the wider regeneration of the town and the whole of Calderdale.

The Transforming Cities Fund portion of the investment is expected to be used before the Fund finishes in March 2023 but Halifax Rail Station was never intended to be delivered by March 2023. After that date, the project will continue with West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund money up until its estimated completion in 2025.

Artist impression of how Halifax train station gateway scheme will look

The outline business case in relation to the Halifax Station Gateway was approved in June 2020. Preparations for the planning application began in autumn 2020 and the application is expected to be submitted in winter 2021 / early 2022.

The Council held a public consultation on the concept design in January and February 2021, and further public consultation on the preliminary design is due to take place this autumn.

The Council will submit the full business case to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in 2022.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “We’re really excited about the way that the plans for Halifax’s new rail station are progressing. We’re committed to delivering a modern, fit-for-purpose station to support local people, jobs, businesses and tourism. This is a key part of our recovery from COVID-19 and the wider regeneration of Calderdale, and supports our priorities to boost the local economy, reduce inequalities and address the climate emergency.

“We’d like to thank local people for taking part in our consultation earlier this year. We have used the feedback they shared with us to help shape the scheme, and now we’re working to develop the next stage of the design.”

This autumn, the Council is holding another round of public consultation to present progress on the scheme before submitting the planning application.

The detailed design is expected to be produced in early 2022 and construction is estimated to start in the second half of 2022.

The Halifax Station Gateway project has received funding from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1billion package of Government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.