Calderdale Council is proposing a package of traffic regulation orders on the A646, A6033 and A58 corridors through Sowerby Bridge, Rishworth, Ripponden and Luddenden Foot.

It says the aim is to improve traffic flows, reduce congestion, reduce accidents and stimulate economic growth.

“The measures proposed prioritise pedestrians and support local regeneration proposals,” it says.

Sowerby Bridge

But one of the ward members for Sowerby Bridge, Councillor Adam Wilkinson, said he has some concerns about the proposals, and has been hearing worries from residents as well.

He will be meeting with other ward councillors to discuss the plans and what objections should be made.

“There are a number of changes proposed that we do not support as ward councillors,” he said.

"I will be meeting the other Sowerby Bridge ward councillors in the coming days to draft a response to the plans, taking on board comments we have had from local residents.”

Calderdale councillor Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge)

He has urged people to look at the orders being proposed and submit their views.

The plans include removing some on-street parking on Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge and the provision of a new signalised crossing.

The zebra crossing on Tuel Lane in Sowerby Bridge would be moved and pelican crossings would be introduced on Oldham Road in Rishworth and in Luddenden Foot.

The consultation runs until October 6.

To view the proposals, visit HERE