Council could give go-ahead to town centre upgrade

A £40m upgrade to Halifax town centre’s road networks is set to be rubber-stamped by Calderdale Council’s cabinet.

The first phase of the scheme is the improvement work currently taking place at Salterhebble, and the second phase will be the reshaping of roads around the town centre, which will help to create a new layout close to the railway station.

Proposed improvements include better cycling facilities and footpaths, an improved bus and rail interchange and on-street infrastructure, safer pedestrian access to shops and leisure facilities, a public space next to The Piece Hall and Square Chapel and better links to Dean Clough.

The extensive changes proposed include work to the eastern corridor, which includes Church Street and Bank Bottom, to create an ‘eastern gateway; with a public square and improved pedestrian, cycle and public transport access.

The town’s northern gateway, which includes Broad Street and North Bridge, will also be upgraded, as will Market Street.

The southern and western gateways, the area including Bull Green, Cow Green and Commercial Street, will have improved pedestrian and traffic facilities to ease the flow of traffic.

A report by Calderdale Council says the proposals are “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to improve access to the town centre, the landscape of the area and the economic potential for the town.

Construction is anticipated to start in 2019.

For the plans to go ahead, the Council, subject to Cabinet approval, will need to purchase land in the town centre.

A Side Roads Order is also required to enable the works to be done, and approval for this is also being sought from Cabinet. The order would allow some roads to be altered to facilitate the Phase 2 scheme.