Council given £2.5m to improve popular Calderdale walking and cycling routes

Calderdale Council has secured £2.5m of funding for improvements to popular cycling and walking routes.

The cash is from the government’s Active Travel Fund (£700,000) and Consolidated Active Travel Fund (£1.85m), via the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Around £400k of the funding will support work in partnership with the Canal and River Trust to improve access across the seven weirs on the Rochdale canal between Todmorden and Luddenden Foot.

New bridge decks will be created at each weir.

The planned improvements are based on feedback collected after people were asked to choose their preferred option for improvements to Kilnhurst Weir.

The works are aimed at complementing recent work to the canal towpath between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s City Connect programme.

The money will also be spent improving the towpath between Todmorden and Walsden as part of the Active Todmorden project, supplementing funding from the Todmorden Town Deal.

Other plans include renewing the markings of zebra crossings at schools across the borough and further signage upgrades in Brighouse and Halifax.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “The improvement work along the Rochdale Canal between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge has made a big difference for people travelling along the towpath.

"The route is really popular with people enjoying activities such as walking, jogging and cycling and this funding will allow more people to safely enjoy this part of the canal.

“When the weirs are in use, the water can be high – which is hazardous. The improvements will support safer journeys and allow access for cyclists or those using wheelchairs or pushchairs.

"The plans will make the roughly 12-mile stretch of towpath from Luddendenfoot to Walsden fully accessible for the first time in its history, with step-free access opening up opportunities for all.

“The plans are based on local feedback, including input from local disability groups, and also reflect the heritage of the area, to ensure that any modifications are sympathetic to the existing surroundings.

“This multi-million-pound fund will also support work as part of the Active Todmorden Town Deal project, as well as further improvements elsewhere in the borough.”