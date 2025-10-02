Council looking at building new train station in Calderdale village

A Calderdale village could get a new train station.

Calderdale Council says it is looking into whether a railway station in Hipperholme is viable.

The revelation comes as the council works with West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) on improved travel options around Halifax and Stump Cross, Northowram, Shelf, and Hipperholme for the Connecting North East Calderdale project.

The council says the project aims to address long-standing issues with congestion, especially at peak times.

It also wants to improve facilities for people walking, wheeling, and cycling, and improve the reliability of bus services on and around this busy route.

Some of the funding from WYCA will be used to support an early feasibility study to examine the Hipperholme station idea.

A spokesperson for the council said: “This is purely exploratory at this stage, with no current commitment to deliver a station as part of the Connecting North East Calderdale project.”

To make it “easier, safer and greener” to travel around this part of Calderdale, the first proposals that have emerged from the project are focused around the A58 and A6036, between Halifax and Stump Cross.

They include new bus lanes aimed at cutting journey times; upgraded bus stops; improved access for people walking or wheeling to Shibden Hall; and new crossings at New Bank, Godley Lane and Stump Cross.

People are being invited to have their say about the plans online at https://www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/connecting-north-east-calderdalebefore Monday, November 10.

There are also drop-in events to meet the project team and view the plans at Halifax Town Hall on Saturday, October 11 between 10.30am and 2.30pm and at Belgrave Social Club in Claremount on Monday, October 20 between 4pm and 8pm.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We want to make it easier to travel between Halifax and the villages in the north east of the borough, addressing the travel problems that local people have told us about.

“Using funding from the combined authority, we’re exploring a number of improvement options, including ways in which we can enable buses in the area to operate more effectively.

“We’re keen to hear people’s thoughts on the initial proposals, as well as feedback about options to further improve travel in future.”